Proffitt & Goodson Holding In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Raised; Clean Yield Group Increases Holding in Biogen Com (BIIB)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 10,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 1.15M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26736.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 11,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, up from 44 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 5.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Korea Inv Corp has 0.19% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 189,403 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 185 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 95,539 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 934 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0.27% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,491 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 1,279 shares. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 8,677 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Synovus Financial accumulated 10,026 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 145,599 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 3,402 shares. The North Carolina-based Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 0.07% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 37,957 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $276.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 9,030 shares to 40,049 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,061 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,940 shares to 4,890 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,855 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).