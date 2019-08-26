Proffitt & Goodson Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; Catalina Lighting Has 1.67 Sentiment

Catalina Lighting Inc (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 35 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 21 decreased and sold holdings in Catalina Lighting Inc. The funds in our database now have: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Catalina Lighting Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 27654.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proffitt & Goodson Inc acquired 3,042 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 3,053 shares with $814,000 value, up from 11 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $137.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 9.07% above currents $282.44 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $288 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $312 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 4.81% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bamco holds 31,864 shares. National Pension Ser invested in 0.5% or 490,480 shares. Centurylink Investment Co has 5,246 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 1.11% or 31,115 shares. S&Co holds 4,162 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Ltd reported 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Psagot House Ltd has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 732,980 were reported by Bluespruce Limited Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.47% or 40,718 shares. 990 are held by Northstar Gp. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 2.87 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 143,249 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp reported 402,474 shares. Chicago Equity reported 8,695 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) stake by 9,979 shares to 215,230 valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 3,803 shares and now owns 925 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 82,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 700,000 shares.

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CALA) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Take On Calithera Biosciences – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Calithera Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Calithera Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Calithera Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:CALA) 37% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $205.42 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.