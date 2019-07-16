Proffitt & Goodson Stake In Adobe (ADBE) Was Boosted; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $308.76. About 889,381 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 235,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. It closed at $11.84 lastly. It is down 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M. $34.32 million worth of stock was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. On Wednesday, January 30 Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,000 shares. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M.