Proffitt & Goodson Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Increased by $608,959; Bar Harbor Trust Services Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Position by $348,887

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, down from 54,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares to 925 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,948 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fincl Svcs Grp invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edmp accumulated 3.99% or 29,236 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi invested in 116,744 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Dean Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 93,648 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 5.95M shares. Ims Cap Mgmt owns 12,089 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Old National Bancorporation In reported 149,652 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Becker, Oregon-based fund reported 312,693 shares. Chemical Bancorporation owns 116,821 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com stated it has 50,370 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel Limited Com holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,996 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr stated it has 11,036 shares. Clough Ltd Partnership has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

