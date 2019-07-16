Proffitt & Goodson Has Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Raised by $1.03 Million Its Holding

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $306.85. About 1.69 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,942 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 22,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 4.38M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,464 shares to 21,532 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.60 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 246,203 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $42.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 473,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,593 shares, and cut its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN).