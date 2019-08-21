Proffitt & Goodson Has Boosted Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $291.45. About 1.18M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 3.22M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 2.05 million shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Com reported 0.29% stake. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 27,888 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt has invested 5.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Guardian Trust Co holds 0.04% or 10,113 shares. Smithfield has 2,196 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 0.21% or 3.41M shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 327,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 6,405 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 191,421 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Yorktown Mgmt Rech Com Inc owns 1,400 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 6,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,496 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,619 shares to 5,415 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

