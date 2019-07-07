Proffitt & Goodson Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Trimmed by $1.09 Million; As Pepsico (Pep) (PEP) Valuation Rose, Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Decreased Holding

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico (Pep) (PEP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 151,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico (Pep) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 841,384 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinnacle Ptnrs accumulated 86,793 shares. 3.23 million are held by Barclays Plc. Thompson Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.71% or 30,430 shares. Mathes, a New York-based fund reported 28,845 shares. Beck Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,745 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 35,066 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 541,052 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. New England Research Management Inc invested in 3,438 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,792 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. First Long Island Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 98,505 shares. New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Emergi(Eem (EEM) by 131,799 shares to 182,546 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $43.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).