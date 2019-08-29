Proffitt & Goodson Lifted Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $460,590 as Stock Value Rose; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Torray Upped Holding

Torray Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 122,327 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26 million, up from 119,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 2.60 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 959,874 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulta Ltd owns 250,000 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Company holds 0.01% or 29,194 shares. Td Asset reported 0.06% stake. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.06% or 949,175 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.11% or 328,686 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 70,269 shares stake. 135,286 were accumulated by Asset Management One Ltd. Centre Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 3,780 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 4.73M shares. City Hldg reported 31 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Aperio Ltd Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wells Fargo & Mn has 897,025 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Maverick Ltd holds 31,640 shares. Moreover, New England Mgmt Incorporated has 0.46% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,200 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,991 shares to 122,140 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 268,427 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Inc accumulated 0% or 2,717 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Horrell Mgmt has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 139 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 23,458 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 4,937 are held by Lau Ltd Liability. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 89,295 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 0.11% or 14,641 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc reported 8,921 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 69,683 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares stated it has 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chickasaw Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,121 shares. Albion Grp Inc Ut has invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Co reported 1,825 shares stake.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) by 4,791 shares to 79,669 shares, valued at $23.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY) by 18,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,045 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

