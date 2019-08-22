Proffitt & Goodson Has Trimmed Intel (INTC) Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Value Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Boosted by $631,962 Its Stake

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 18.86M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 284.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 1,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Said to Face FTC Probe on Use of Personal Data (Video); 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation; 15/05/2018 – FB: DOESN’T BELIEVE TIME IS BEST METRIC FOR EFFECTIVE POLICING; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 22/03/2018 – Tech Rout Sends Nasdaq to February Lows on Facebook, Trade Angst; 06/04/2018 – Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts -RIA; 26/05/2018 – Facebook touts transparency with its political ad archive but a cybersecurity expert isn’t convinced

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company has 76,680 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1,912 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt owns 146,890 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 61,665 shares. 19,806 are held by Connable Office. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd reported 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nomura Holding holds 295,383 shares. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 4,468 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 52,160 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Trust Limited Partnership owns 4.88 million shares. Weitz Management owns 433,500 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,004 shares to 83,088 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Cor (NYSE:IBM) by 21,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,428 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc Com (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.29 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,381 shares to 9,018 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).