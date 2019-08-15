Proffitt & Goodson Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Decreased by $1.09 Million; As Cerner (CERN) Share Value Rose, Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lifted by $304,323 Its Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $274.86. About 852,084 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 1.04M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp stated it has 91 shares. Suntrust Banks has 22,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd reported 0.03% stake. American Century Companies owns 3.56 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.18M shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt holds 24,071 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 400 shares. Jnba Fincl reported 644 shares. The Montana-based Davidson Investment has invested 0.87% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Boston Limited Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Paradigm Advsr Ltd Llc holds 3,656 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.08% or 1.18M shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 588 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 150 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.20 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.