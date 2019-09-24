Proffitt & Goodson Lowered Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position By $492,012; Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Its Aptargroup (ATR) Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Aptargroup Inc (ATR) stake by 21.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 9,670 shares as Aptargroup Inc (ATR)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 36,245 shares with $4.51 million value, down from 45,915 last quarter. Aptargroup Inc now has $7.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 156,946 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 23.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 20,200 shares with $1.61M value, down from 26,428 last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $12.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 1.09 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 5,454 shares to 32,747 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) stake by 9,451 shares and now owns 21,311 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has 5,250 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Overbrook Mgmt holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 167,480 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 15,100 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 3,419 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 36,900 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar owns 8,618 shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 72,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc holds 2,260 shares. State Street reported 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.06% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 59,133 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested in 2,004 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $87’s average target is 1.53% above currents $85.69 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs reported 1,902 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1,641 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 0.02% or 29,879 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 111,505 shares. Gradient Limited Liability reported 10,783 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 0% or 9,688 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Us National Bank De owns 21,291 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 1.43% or 881,822 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 3.81% or 154,674 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 4,392 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 6,608 shares.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 36,653 shares to 713,301 valued at $37.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) stake by 5,999 shares and now owns 78,699 shares. Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) was raised too.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84 million for 31.08 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.