Proffitt & Goodson Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $809,172; Amc Networks (AMCX) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Upped Its Holding

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 145.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 11,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,886 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 8,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 247,813 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com

