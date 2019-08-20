Proffitt & Goodson Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Holding By $1.01 Million; Aerovironment (AVAV) Shorts Decreased By 6.16%

Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) had a decrease of 6.16% in short interest. AVAV’s SI was 2.67 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.16% from 2.85 million shares previously. With 230,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s short sellers to cover AVAV’s short positions. The SI to Aerovironment Inc’s float is 12.43%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 117,188 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 17/05/2018 – Aerovironment Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment 3Q Rev $63.9M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 18/05/2018 – $AVAV cites “baseless legal claims” but notably does not deny factual allegations. Time for the Board to force actual transparency starting with the alleged internal investigation and purge; 07/03/2018 – Aerovironment Volume Surges More Than 23 Times 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Aurelius: At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO, Wahid Nawabi, has orchestrated a cover-up of illegal activity and dangerous conduct, according to allegations in an undisclosed new whistleblower suit; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 M Puma AE UAS Contract From a ‘Major Country in the Middle East’

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 67.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 8,948 shares with $481,000 value, down from 27,950 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $212.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 21.40 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) stake by 59,380 shares to 1.07M valued at $43.73M in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31B for 10.01 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90's average target is 14.12% above currents $47.23 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. It has a 26.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AeroVironment has $86 highest and $60 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 46.12% above currents $52.47 stock price. AeroVironment had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AVAV in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14.