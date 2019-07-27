Proffitt & Goodson Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Has Upped by $901,488; Acadian Asset Management Lowered Its Danaher (DHR) Position by $5.26 Million as Share Value Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 39,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 852,337 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.53M, down from 892,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,841 were accumulated by Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Communication owns 680 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. 400,149 are held by Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp. 25,020 were reported by Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Corporation owns 113,659 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Nottingham Advsr reported 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Patten & Patten Tn reported 1,555 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 43,150 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 318,887 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Epoch Inv Prns holds 2.50 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 2.72 million shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 353,129 shares. Essex Service invested in 0.27% or 6,788 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 89,635 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 143,411 shares to 182,980 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 957,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Management Ltd Liability invested 3.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weybosset And Management Limited Liability Co has 0.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 534,146 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New England Rech And Mngmt Inc has 1.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guardian Life Of America has 16,011 shares. Johnson Fin Gp has 162,581 shares. Summit Financial Strategies owns 5,843 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Company invested in 23,433 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs reported 69,480 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Madison Invest Hldg accumulated 379,262 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2.37 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca invested in 0.45% or 28,513 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Company accumulated 47,269 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 37.05M shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ViiV Healthcare in Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) & Shionogi Ltd. Reports Data from Phase 3 TANGO Study – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for DMD – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,002 shares to 8,948 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,230 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.