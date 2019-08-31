Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

This is a contrast between Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.44 N/A -2.90 0.00 Weibo Corporation 53 5.14 N/A 2.68 14.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Weibo Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6% Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.2% 19.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.83 shows that Professional Diversity Network Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Weibo Corporation’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Weibo Corporation are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Weibo Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Weibo Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Weibo Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Weibo Corporation’s potential upside is 49.55% and its consensus target price is $61.87.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Weibo Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 42.9%. About 0.7% of Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.41% of Weibo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc. has 83% stronger performance while Weibo Corporation has -32.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.