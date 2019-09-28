Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 1 0.00 3.41M -2.90 0.00 Twitter Inc. 42 1.52 742.02M 1.72 24.58

Table 1 demonstrates Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Twitter Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Twitter Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 237,945,712.09% -618.4% -162.6% Twitter Inc. 1,749,222,065.06% 18.6% 12.1%

Volatility and Risk

Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s current beta is 2.83 and it happens to be 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Twitter Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Professional Diversity Network Inc. Its rival Twitter Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Twitter Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Twitter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Twitter Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential downside of -3.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.7% of Twitter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Twitter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc. has stronger performance than Twitter Inc.

Summary

Twitter Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.