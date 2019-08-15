Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 0.86 N/A -2.90 0.00 JD.com Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48

Demonstrates Professional Diversity Network Inc. and JD.com Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Professional Diversity Network Inc. and JD.com Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6% JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.83. JD.com Inc. on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Professional Diversity Network Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, JD.com Inc. has 0.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. JD.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Professional Diversity Network Inc. and JD.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 JD.com Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

On the other hand, JD.com Inc.’s potential upside is 8.20% and its consensus target price is $32.06.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Professional Diversity Network Inc. and JD.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 50.4% respectively. 0.7% are Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, JD.com Inc. has 2.11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc. was more bullish than JD.com Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors JD.com Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.