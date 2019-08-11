Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

We are contrasting Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.01 N/A -2.90 0.00 DouYu International Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Professional Diversity Network Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6% DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Professional Diversity Network Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, DouYu International Holdings Limited has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Professional Diversity Network Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 0%. 0.7% are Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc. has 83% stronger performance while DouYu International Holdings Limited has -15.04% weaker performance.

Summary

DouYu International Holdings Limited beats Professional Diversity Network Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.