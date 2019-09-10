Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

This is a contrast between Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.73 N/A -2.90 0.00 Cardlytics Inc. 23 5.13 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Cardlytics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Cardlytics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6% Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84% -27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Professional Diversity Network Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Cardlytics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Cardlytics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Cardlytics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cardlytics Inc. is $33.33, which is potential -12.91% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Cardlytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 77% respectively. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Cardlytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% Cardlytics Inc. -4.57% -0.39% 81.93% 63.69% 58.04% 162.23%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cardlytics Inc.

Summary

Cardlytics Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.