Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.41 N/A -2.90 0.00 Bilibili Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Bilibili Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6% Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Bilibili Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bilibili Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Bilibili Inc.’s potential upside is 41.28% and its consensus price target is $19.85.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.8% of Bilibili Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.12% are Bilibili Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bilibili Inc.

Summary

Bilibili Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.