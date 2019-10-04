Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (:) Comparing side by side

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 1 0.00 3.41M -2.90 0.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 238,979,606.14% -618.4% -162.6% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Professional Diversity Network Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 98.1%. 0.7% are Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.65% are Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc. was more bullish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.