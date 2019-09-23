Professional Analysts at Citigroup Kept their Neutral rating for Borr Drilling (BORR). The Target is $7.0000; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

Among 2 analysts covering Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $14’s average target is 389.51% above currents $2.86 stock price. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. The stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Barclays Capital. See BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $16.0000 4.5000

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $6 New Target: $8 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $16 New Target: $18 Maintain

In a report sent to investors and clients on Monday morning, Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock had its Neutral Rating reconfirmed by expert analysts at Citigroup. They currently have a $7.0000 target on company. Citigroup’s target suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s close price.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 1.48M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2,153 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Birchview L P owns 20,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). First Trust Advsrs L P invested in 0% or 49,667 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.49M shares. Sio Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.48% or 522,863 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 1.45 million shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc reported 0.01% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Blackrock Inc owns 8.93M shares. Automobile Association invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,710 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $10,710 was made by ASELAGE STEVE on Wednesday, May 22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $315.85 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioCryst Appoints Helen Thackray, M.D., to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) Announces Helen Thackray MD to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioCryst to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Triangle drugmaker looks to rebound with estimated $2 billion global market for new drug – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Represents Good Entry Opportunity At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Borr Drilling: A Look At Q2 Results – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Borr Drilling: Promising, Albeit Risky Bet On The High-Specification Jack-Up Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $657.18 million. The firm operates a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It currently has negative earnings. It provides drilling services to the gas and oil exploration and production companies, including integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent gas and oil companies.

The stock decreased 8.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 70,189 shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.