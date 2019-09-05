Professional Analysts at Bank of America Maintained their “Buy” rating for HubSpot (HUBS). The PT Given is $215.0000; Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut By $40.74 Million Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 15.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 1.10M shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 5.98M shares with $222.18 million value, down from 7.08 million last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $54.60B valuation. The stock increased 3.60% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 8.10M shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – GM Korea avoids bankruptcy vote after new wage agreement; 23/03/2018 – U.S. EPA decision to pave way for changes in fuel efficiency rules; 11/05/2018 – S.Korea takes more cautious view on GM Korea turnaround than U.S. automaker; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Demands Answers Following General Motors Layoffs in Lordstown; 25/04/2018 – GM’s S.Korean union accepts wage deal; 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From First U.S. Wind Farm in Illinois to Bloomberg and GM; 23/05/2018 – TRUMP CONSIDERING 232 TRADE INVESTIGATION OF AUTO IMPORTS ON NATIONAL SECURITY GROUNDS -SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday

Analysts at Bank of America have $215.0000 target on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). Bank of America’s target means a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price. The rating was revealed to clients and investors in an analyst report on Thursday, 5 September.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HubSpot has $22200 highest and $16700 lowest target. $191.67’s average target is -3.60% below currents $198.83 stock price. HubSpot had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HubSpot Stock Rose 11.7% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cloud Stocks: HubSpot Soars To A New High – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HubSpot Expands Functionality of its Growth Platform With New Features Announced at INBOUND 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HubSpot Announces Webcast Information for 2019 Analyst Day at INBOUND – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Important Takeaways From HubSpot’s Blockbuster Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HubSpot, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 463,932 are held by Voya Invest Management Llc. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Pathstone Family Office Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Massachusetts Service Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 58,517 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 60 shares. 5,776 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Co. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 4,741 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 26,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Secor Cap Advsr Lp owns 17,721 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 93,834 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 9,097 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 51,200 shares stake.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $198.83. About 395,997 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.45 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 5.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loews has 0.11% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 353,055 shares. Bessemer holds 6,863 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Oldfield Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.94 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.18% or 505,496 shares. Berkshire Hathaway owns 72.27M shares. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 115,615 shares. Park Corp Oh has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Carret Asset Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Optimum Advsrs has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 1.59% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 7,715 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,715 shares to 28,845 valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 9,372 shares and now owns 41,802 shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 39.46% above currents $38.24 stock price. General Motors had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2.