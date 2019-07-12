Professional Advisory Services Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Increased Maximus (MMS) Holding By $5.52 Million

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 3.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc acquired 6,814 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 183,533 shares with $16.72M value, up from 176,719 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $134.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 3.45 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Maximus Inc. (MMS) stake by 21.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 78,850 shares as Maximus Inc. (MMS)’s stock rose 1.26%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 444,693 shares with $31.56M value, up from 365,843 last quarter. Maximus Inc. now has $4.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 187,263 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments holds 555,262 shares. 330,849 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd. Lsv Asset Management owns 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,800 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 2,065 shares. Haverford Fincl Ser holds 49,190 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 0.13% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 307,209 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd invested in 0.14% or 6,420 shares. Opus Cap Group Limited Liability Corp owns 6,615 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 3.76 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 13.71 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Macquarie Group Limited holds 432,291 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc invested in 0.3% or 20,796 shares. Cullen Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 5. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Pricing of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Medtronic’s $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic: Improved Fundamentals But At A Lofty Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Tpi Composites Inc. stake by 366,465 shares to 1.32 million valued at $37.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) stake by 78,425 shares and now owns 211,151 shares. Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity. LEDERER PAUL R sold 6,715 shares worth $470,290.

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BetterInvesting Magazine Releases September Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock Choices For Investors’ Informational And Educational Use – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 268,400 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Blackrock accumulated 7.37M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Axa holds 0.02% or 66,100 shares. Stifel Finance accumulated 5,028 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Assocs Llc reported 521,877 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp holds 0.32% or 334,825 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 1.05% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0.01% or 653,828 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 43,318 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 760,687 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 57,100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 122,200 shares. Legal General Gru Public has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).