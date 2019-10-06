Professional Advisory Services Trimmed Its Position in The Jm Smucker Co. (SJM) by $342,700 as Shares Declined; Permit Capital Increases Stake in Gamestop New (GME)

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in The Jm Smucker Co. (SJM) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 2,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 79,213 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, down from 82,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in The Jm Smucker Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 478,561 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – DEAL IS AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, WHICH CO WILL FUND WITH DEBT; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 04/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE J.M. SMUCKER CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S ON AINSWORTH ANNOUNCEMENT; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 4.21 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 30/04/2018 – GameStop and Autism Speaks® Launch NXT Gen Coders Program Aimed at Increasing Employment Opportunities for People With Autism; 05/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SAYS FORMER CEO PAUL RAINES DIED; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Surprise CEO Departure Is Another Stumbling Block — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments LLC Exits Position in GameStop; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL SALES INCREASED 15.0% TO $3.50 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO, RESIGNATION; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO DOWN 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ GameStop Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GME)

Permit Capital Llc, which manages about $370.20M and $225.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 9,175 shares to 685,889 shares, valued at $154.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 46,914 shares to 184,490 shares, valued at $20.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 19,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

