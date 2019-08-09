Professional Advisory Services Trimmed Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Holding by $639,444; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Decreased Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN) as Share Price Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 8,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 185,569 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, down from 193,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 455,863 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $155.40 million for 27.57 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 25,652 shares to 154,178 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.08% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 85,706 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp reported 0.83% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 125,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Waddell & Reed Financial owns 236,952 shares. 20,267 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Alyeska Inv Gp LP holds 0.02% or 21,352 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 53,052 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 4,601 shares stake. Fenimore Asset Inc stated it has 559,999 shares. Rothschild Il invested 0.14% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 30,636 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Llc has 5,770 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,258 shares.

