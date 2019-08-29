Professional Advisory Services Stake in Dollar General (DG) Has Lowered by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Buckingham Asset Management Lifted Its Visa (V) Holding by $574,704

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 124,163 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 134,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.24B market cap company. The stock increased 10.45% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $155.77. About 4.68M shares traded or 169.97% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 3,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,099 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 17,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $181.04. About 2.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,958 shares to 89,739 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.