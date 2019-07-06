Professional Advisory Services Position in Albemarle (ALB) Boosted by $2.73 Million; Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Decreased American Tower Cl A (AMT) Stake by $375,482; Stock Price Rose

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 33,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,279 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 96,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 713,014 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,275 shares to 11,447 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,557 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,783 shares to 93,556 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18.

