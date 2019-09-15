Professional Advisory Services Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $805,847; Stock Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Boosted Holding by $3.25 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 147,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 6,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 126,645 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97 million, down from 132,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

