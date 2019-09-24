Professional Advisory Services Lifted Lkq (LKQ) Position By $401,128; Second Curve Capital Lowered Banc Of California (BANC) Stake

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased Banc Of California Inc (BANC) stake by 17.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 129,659 shares as Banc Of California Inc (BANC)’s stock rose 9.00%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 632,341 shares with $8.83M value, down from 762,000 last quarter. Banc Of California Inc now has $718.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 2,398 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased Lkq Corporation (LKQ) stake by 4.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc acquired 15,428 shares as Lkq Corporation (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 358,391 shares with $9.54 million value, up from 342,963 last quarter. Lkq Corporation now has $9.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 33,028 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,344 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 33,253 shares. 819,553 were reported by Bruni J V &. Green Square Capital Ltd has invested 0.56% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cadence Fincl Bank Na invested in 9,100 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 5,710 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Management Corporation. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc owns 31,055 shares. Oakworth has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 970 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2,003 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 166,858 shares. Mawer Mngmt reported 641,692 shares. Moreover, First Personal Finance Svcs has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2,683 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) stake by 7,801 shares to 327,750 valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) stake by 2,631 shares and now owns 89,235 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.03% or 194,375 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0% or 21,351 shares. Second Curve Capital Llc invested in 6.07% or 632,341 shares. Riverhead Management Lc accumulated 6,521 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 727,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0% or 28,560 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 190,300 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 2.42% or 1.34 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 308,692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mendon Cap stated it has 619,439 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.27% or 400,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Company owns 198 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co has 101,265 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 42 shares.

