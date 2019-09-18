Professional Advisory Services Lifted Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 75 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 77 sold and reduced stock positions in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 134.28 million shares, up from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 57 Increased: 46 New Position: 29.

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 34.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc acquired 46,914 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 184,490 shares with $20.82M value, up from 137,576 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $42.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.21M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -4.29% below currents $115.28 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, September 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $13000 target. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 8,757 shares to 106,238 valued at $20.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stake by 5,346 shares and now owns 197,909 shares. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,547 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 321,776 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 196,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.28% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 20,018 shares. Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,278 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Asset Management Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). California Employees Retirement holds 0.08% or 582,795 shares in its portfolio. Reik & Co Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 4,180 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0.06% or 78,557 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc has 14,765 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.37M shares or 1.38% of the stock. Vanguard stated it has 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 7.14% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 39.29 million shares. Ghost Tree Capital Llc owns 750,000 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emory University has 1.7% invested in the company for 90,188 shares. The Massachusetts-based Opaleye Management Inc. has invested 1.63% in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.33 million shares.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) 37% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : T, ACAD, QQQ, MFGP, TVIX, ET, AMD, CYOU, ROKU, NOK, GE, ENLC – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Acadia Pharmaceuticals Stock Skyrocketed Today – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2019: ACAD, AXNX, AMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 3.39 million shares traded or 77.02% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.