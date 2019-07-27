Professional Advisory Services Lifted Albemarle (ALB) Holding by $2.73 Million as Share Value Declined; Mengis Capital Management Has Lifted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $496,620

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 33,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,279 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 96,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,013 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 59,685 shares to 135,358 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,991 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.