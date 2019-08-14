Professional Advisory Services Increases Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS); International Business Machs (IBM) Holding Has Lifted by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 25,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 154,178 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 128,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $114.49. About 2.96M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 69,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 305,491 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.11M, up from 235,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 3.72 million shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bond Agencies Lower UPS Debt Ratings, Urging Cash Flow Prudence As Pension Obligations Loom – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS will more than double its space at Tampa International Airport – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,275 shares to 11,447 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,557 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Avalon Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blair William Il accumulated 0.19% or 276,777 shares. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Miller Management LP holds 18,559 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 78,504 are held by Grimes And Co. Schulhoff holds 1.56% or 26,139 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot Invests accumulated 106,903 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 23,803 shares. Ghp Inv Inc has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Arcadia Mi accumulated 1,930 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 1.67% or 1.75M shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 7,325 shares. Profit Invest Management Lc reported 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Weybosset Research & Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,200 shares stake.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM joins tech platform governing council – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.