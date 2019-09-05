Professional Advisory Services Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN); Dorsal Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW)

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 4.11M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 89,739 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80M, up from 87,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $197.71. About 1.25 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares to 510,000 shares, valued at $85.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 239,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 30,254 shares. Chatham Cap invested in 0.81% or 28,854 shares. Park Oh stated it has 12,334 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Personal Advsr has 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Macnealy Hoover Management Inc has invested 1.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jlb & Assoc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jane Street Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 169,935 shares. Smithfield Co holds 0.15% or 12,413 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 18,118 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.36% or 42,826 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 84,353 shares. Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 4,003 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co reported 46,802 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc has invested 0.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

