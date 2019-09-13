Professional Advisory Services Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding By $1.99 Million; Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Sunoco LP (SUN) Stake

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased United Parcel Service (UPS) stake by 12.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc acquired 19,330 shares as United Parcel Service (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 173,508 shares with $17.92 million value, up from 154,178 last quarter. United Parcel Service now has $106.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $123.45. About 30,029 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Sunoco Lp (SUN) stake by 51.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 55,277 shares as Sunoco Lp (SUN)’s stock rose 8.75%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 52,401 shares with $1.64 million value, down from 107,678 last quarter. Sunoco Lp now has $2.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 3,753 shares traded. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 02/04/2018 – Sunoco: Transition Out of Majority of Convenience Store Ops in Continental U.S. Effectively Complete; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION AND TERMINAL BUSINESS FROM SUPERIOR PLUS CORPORATION; 08/03/2018 – Pennsylvania stops flows on Sunoco Mariner East 1 liquids pipe; 03/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Wholesale Fuel Distribution and Terminal Business from Superior Plus Co; 26/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission shuts down Mariner East 1 pipeline, orders Sunoco Pipeline to perform more tests. – ! $SUN; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Adj Distributable Cash Flow $85 Million; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FROM SUPERIOR PLUS

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 541,019 shares to 2.82 million valued at $194.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tellurian Inc New stake by 282,506 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Sunoco (NYSE:SUN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sunoco has $3500 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34’s average target is 8.01% above currents $31.48 stock price. Sunoco had 3 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SUN’s profit will be $62.06M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Sunoco LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.42% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year's $1.15 per share. SUN's profit will be $62.06M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Sunoco LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.62, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SUN shares while 19 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 27.43 million shares or 0.81% less from 27.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 30,323 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,239 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd has invested 0.01% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Duff Phelps invested in 0.32% or 741,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.07% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 37,404 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.02% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Optimum Inv owns 5,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 12,012 are owned by Strategic Wealth Gru Limited Company. Highland Mngmt Lp has 19,285 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.01% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Van Eck Associates Corp invested 0.02% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Suntrust Banks stated it has 7,570 shares. Raymond James holds 58,075 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.