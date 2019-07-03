Professional Advisory Services Increased Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Raised Its Visa (V) Stake by $4.33 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 277.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 27,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,765 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 6,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,533 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 176,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 2.20 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barclays Public Lc stated it has 3.49 million shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,468 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0.88% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.33M shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management Inc reported 0.22% stake. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Minnesota-based Stillwater Limited Liability has invested 2.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap International Investors owns 19.02 million shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, World Asset Inc has 0.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 118,475 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability accumulated 31,805 shares. Capital Management Corporation Va holds 56,375 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company invested in 18,948 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Of Virginia Va holds 91,210 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Buckingham holds 1.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 54,578 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Llc has 6,010 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,601 shares to 5,421 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 66,879 shares to 153,249 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 9,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,163 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Trust holds 4,481 shares. Jacobs & Ca, a California-based fund reported 41,646 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 200 shares. Hartline Invest Corp owns 22,853 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 105,307 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 172,605 shares. Beach Investment Management Lc stated it has 12,010 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 438,189 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.6% or 530,786 shares. Moreover, Butensky Cohen Financial Security Inc has 1.55% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,910 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 16.14M shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 0.19% or 8,994 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter Company Brokerage has invested 1.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).