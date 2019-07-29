Professional Advisory Services Holding in Albemarle (ALB) Has Upped as Share Value Declined; Excalibur Management Has Lifted Its Position in Verizon (VZ) as Share Price Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 33,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,279 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 96,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,563 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) 2.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle: Strong Lithium Growth Potential Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 66,879 shares to 153,249 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 59,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,358 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,754 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

