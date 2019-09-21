Professional Advisory Services Has Upped Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $401,128 as Share Value Declined; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Value Declined While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered by $312,018 Its Holding

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 6,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 857,606 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.11 million, down from 864,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 1.42 million shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 15,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 358,391 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 342,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21 million shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 105,820 shares to 626,546 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 10,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 360,706 shares. Cwm Llc has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 45,065 shares in its portfolio. Cim Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 12,936 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Stephens Investment Management Gp Ltd Company accumulated 44,236 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 6,817 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 670 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Sit Inv Assocs Incorporated accumulated 9,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 4,844 shares. Financial Bank holds 5,833 shares. Polar Llp has 112,497 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.57M for 9.30 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. Irving Paul H had bought 1,000 shares worth $38,691 on Friday, August 23.

