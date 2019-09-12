Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding; WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Had 1 Bulls

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 7,801 shares as Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 327,750 shares with $17.33 million value, down from 335,551 last quarter. Tjx Companies now has $68.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 4.30 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Among 4 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. WEC Energy Group has $10200 highest and $7600 lowest target. $89.60’s average target is -1.83% below currents $91.27 stock price. WEC Energy Group had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 27. See WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $91.27. About 2.18M shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 31.07% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "With A -14% Earnings Drop, Did WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Really Underperform? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why WEC Energy Group Stock Gained 12% in August – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019

Since July 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $14,938 activity. 176 shares valued at $14,938 were bought by CULVER CURT S on Tuesday, July 9.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $29.10 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 26.46 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $794.82 million for 21.48 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 54,619 shares to 379,403 valued at $19.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc. Class C stake by 728 shares and now owns 17,285 shares. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59’s average target is 4.06% above currents $56.7 stock price. TJX Companies had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura.

