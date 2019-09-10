Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $1.66 Million; Market Value Rose; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.83 Million as Stock Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 140,835 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 167,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 2.47M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc analyzed 15,808 shares as the company's stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48 million, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 661,009 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $439.32M for 23.17 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $654.62 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.