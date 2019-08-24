Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $1.66 Million; Shares Rose; Alpine Associates Management Boosted Its Belmond LTD (BEL) Position by $27.43 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.84 million, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38 million shares traded or 80.73% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 4,231 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.14% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16 shares. Jericho Asset LP reported 8.69% stake. Argent Tru invested in 0.12% or 10,601 shares. Florida-based Professional Advisory Svcs has invested 2.91% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nordea Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 22,574 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.06% or 15,402 shares. Amer International Gp holds 159,475 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fire Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 928 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Com holds 410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Salem Capital has invested 0.37% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sei reported 153,947 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,814 shares to 183,533 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 39,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,255 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).