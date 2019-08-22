Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Dollar General (DG) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Valuation Rose, Sky Investment Group Has Raised Stake by $355,157

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 124,163 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 134,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $139.66. About 148,986 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 73,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 69,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 612,722 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – EIGER IN EXPANDED LICENSE PACT WITH MERCK & CO. FOR LONAFARNIB; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS SAYS FIRB APPROVES TAKEOVER BY MERCK SHARP & DOHME

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 22.10 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,377 shares to 204,901 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

