Professional Advisory Services Has Raised By $1.99 Million Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased United Parcel Service (UPS) stake by 12.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc acquired 19,330 shares as United Parcel Service (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 173,508 shares with $17.92 million value, up from 154,178 last quarter. United Parcel Service now has $103.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 4.06 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.40, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 7 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased stock positions in Mid-con Energy Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.97 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mid-con Energy Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc. stake by 13,132 shares to 116,341 valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 8,429 shares and now owns 144,820 shares. Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS lower after FedEx guidance slash – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS to add hundreds of holiday jobs in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS: A Wide Moat Company For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.26% or 61,630 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 40,486 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 131,134 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Jacobs & Ca has 1.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 77,525 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.88% or 95,457 shares. 7,690 are owned by Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia invested in 0.48% or 19,260 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 14,991 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.16% or 19,197 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company invested in 2,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru Com accumulated 18,495 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 664,139 shares.

Rr Advisors Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP for 2.46 million shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 2,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 47 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0% in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 78,134 shares.

More notable recent Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP to Participate in the Fall Investor Summit – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Operating Officer, Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call and Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Hot Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mid-Con Energy Partners: The Storm Has Passed – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Con Energy Partners: Bankruptcy Risk Remains Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.