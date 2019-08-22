Professional Advisory Services Has Lowered Stryker (SYK) Position; Ltc Properties (LTC) Shorts Decreased By 0.35%

Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) had a decrease of 0.35% in short interest. LTC’s SI was 872,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.35% from 875,400 shares previously. With 213,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)’s short sellers to cover LTC’s short positions. The SI to Ltc Properties Inc’s float is 2.24%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 178,054 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased Stryker (SYK) stake by 3.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 3,859 shares as Stryker (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 92,991 shares with $18.37 million value, down from 96,850 last quarter. Stryker now has $81.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $219.02. About 658,973 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold LTC Properties, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inc has invested 0.03% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 45,215 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 50,400 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 45,117 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) or 5,421 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 36,405 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 760 shares. 191 are held by Lazard Asset Management Ltd. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 9,119 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.02% stake. 2.22 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity. Shares for $8,117 were bought by Doliveux Roch on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $222.75’s average target is 1.70% above currents $219.02 stock price. Stryker Corporation had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23700 target in Friday, July 26 report. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 28.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

