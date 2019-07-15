Professional Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Dollar General (DG) Position by $1.19 Million; Stock Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Strategic Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $323,402 as Share Price Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,163 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 134,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $142.32. About 653,854 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 43,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 8.31M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Private Trust Na holds 0.12% or 4,651 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt owns 6,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 20,285 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Co invested in 0.49% or 12,187 shares. The New York-based Kemnay Advisory has invested 0.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). California State Teachers Retirement owns 446,618 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 10,936 shares. Bright Rock Ltd Com reported 14,000 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 55,393 were accumulated by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 461,577 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) reported 64,368 shares. Voya Invest Limited Company holds 0.04% or 143,675 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 22.66 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 41,573 shares to 122,654 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,354 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,867 shares to 16,704 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited holds 124,259 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Incorporated holds 1.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,165 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 6,664 shares. Profund Ltd Co owns 89,233 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.1% or 11.54M shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,716 shares stake. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 22,663 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company has 112,572 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Com invested in 2.26% or 4.23 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 64,094 shares. First Personal Financial holds 13,577 shares. Garland Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 57,240 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 103,300 shares. Rothschild Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 103,046 shares or 5.82% of the stock.