Professional Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $344,608; Covey Capital Advisors Has Raised Dollar General (DG) Holding by $312,018 as Share Price Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 89,739 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80 million, up from 87,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Buckingham Cap Incorporated has invested 1.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Earnest Prns Ltd has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 138 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 238 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 10,798 shares. Liberty Cap Inc invested in 1,754 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 200 shares. Arrow, a New York-based fund reported 122 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,304 shares. Burns J W & Company Ny accumulated 2,925 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Principal Grp holds 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 2.23 million shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.17% or 17,841 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Field & Main Natl Bank holds 500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Coatue Ltd has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,843 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15,808 shares to 137,576 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,447 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

