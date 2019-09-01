Professional Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Position in Dollar General (DG) as Stock Value Rose; Netease (NTES) Position Has Raised by Matthews International Capital Management Llc

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 124,163 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 134,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 9,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 164,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.67 million, up from 154,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fanhua Inc by 1.26 million shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $46.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,237 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Well-Positioned to Benefit From Chinaâ€™s Consumption Boom – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetEase Earnings: NTES Stock Surges on Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 621 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 41,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).