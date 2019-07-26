Professional Advisory Services Has Decreased Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $1.66 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Lifted Its Stake by $14.73 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 381.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 204,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 258,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48 million, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046. $1.16M worth of stock was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 24.96 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 41,573 shares to 122,654 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS).

