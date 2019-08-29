Professional Advisory Services Has Cut Its Ventas (VTR) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Haemonetics (HAE)

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 4.65% above currents $134.73 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of HAE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 7. See Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $128.0000 New Target: $148.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 30.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 66,879 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 153,249 shares with $9.78M value, down from 220,128 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $27.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 1.27 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR)

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $73 highest and $57 lowest target. $66.64’s average target is -8.49% below currents $72.82 stock price. Ventas had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 1,958 shares to 89,739 valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) stake by 8,377 shares and now owns 204,901 shares. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.09% or 479,107 shares. Duncker Streett And, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,816 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 347,795 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.59% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 1.81 million shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Company Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,719 shares. Proffitt And Goodson invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 698,800 shares. Eqis Capital Management accumulated 10,568 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 121,081 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 928 shares. Community Fincl Svcs Group Inc Limited Co stated it has 2.62% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moody Retail Bank Division has 72 shares. Grassi Investment invested in 0.1% or 10,300 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 11,461 shares.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock increased 2.06% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $134.73. About 382,778 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 144.87 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity. The insider Simon – Christopher sold $5.44M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Haemonetics Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 78,519 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 27,089 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management owns 562,167 shares. Maine-based Schroder Mngmt Gru has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Pnc Serv Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Eminence Cap L P holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 111,356 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd invested in 151 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,763 shares. 94,200 are held by Swiss Bancshares. Strs Ohio invested in 19,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests invested in 0.05% or 169,349 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability invested in 1.66M shares. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 111,675 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 7,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio.