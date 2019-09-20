Professional Advisory Services Has Cut Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) Stake by $5.94 Million; Stock Value Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $4.37 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 682.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 136,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 156,585 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 705,138 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 42,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 116,903 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.32M, down from 159,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (The Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 3.84 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 2,203 shares to 800 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,520 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Bizwest.com which released: “Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? – BizWest” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,428 shares to 358,391 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “T-Mobile has a plan B for 5G if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Has Disney Created a $12.99 Cable Killer? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

